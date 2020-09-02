For the first time in the UN's 75-year history, the annual General Assembly session this year will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. World leaders will submit pre-recorded video statements for the session.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the world body for the high-level meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through video conference scheduled to be held later this month. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

The upcoming UNGA high-level week, scheduled for September 22-29, is expected to be held in a virtual format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a tentative schedule of UNGA, India’s Head of Government (HG) will give a speech in the morning session on September 26.According to the list cited by PTI, Modi is expected to address the General Debate on the morning of September 26. However, it must be noted that the list is provisional and two more iterations will take place as schedules and speakers for the General Debate can change in the course of the next few weeks. The final speaking order for the General Debate could be different.

Last year in September, PM Modi’s speech at the 74th session of UNGA had emphasised on building an inclusive, assertive and accountable world. He spoke about protecting the climate, fighting terrorism, and maintaining global peace.

ALSO READ: India reeling under ‘Modi-made disasters’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Calling terrorism as one of the ‘greatest challenges for humanity’, he had appealed the world leaders to unite against it for the sake of mankind.Modi had shared the message of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ from the dais as he spoke about Indian culture.

ALSO READ: Dr Kafeel Khan detained under NSA, released from Mathura jail at midnight