PM Modi to visit Kumbh on February 19: Kumbh has turned into a political capital ahead of parliamentary elections in the country and now its Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s turn to take a holy dip in Sangam. PM Modi’s plan to visit the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela on February 19 is almost finalised, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has confirmed. This would be PM Modi’s 7th visit in February to the politically vital state that sends 80 parliamentarians in Lok Sabha and considered as the road to political power in Delhi. Yogi’s deputy Maurya said the prime minister may visit Kumbh on February 19 on Poornima for Sangam Snan.

On the same day, he is scheduled to visit his constituency of Varanasi as well that falls in eastern Uttar Pradesh which has to the centre stage of media coverage with the much-awaited appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary of the Congress.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, however, is yet to confirm the reports. The Kumbh Mela began at Prayagraj on January 15 with the Shahi Snan on Makar Sankranti and the 48-day event is slated to conclude on March 4. BJP president Amit Shah was at Prayagraj on Wednesday where he took a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela. He was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

