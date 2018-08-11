Slamming the allegations levelled by Opposition that Prime Minister kept shush over several incidents of lynching, PM Modi said that he along with his other party members have always stood against such incidents and have spoken about it at multiple occasions. He further added that all of the statements made are on record.

Speaking about the lynching incidents across the country and rise in crime against women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people should rise above politics and come together to ensure that peace and unity never disappear from the society. Terming the incidents of lynching as unfortunate, PM Modi said that even a single incident is one too many. In an interview to ANI, PM Modi said that he along with all of his party members have always stood against such crimes on multiple occasions. He later said that all the statements are on record.

Apart from talking about lynching incidents, PM Modi criticised Rahul Gandhi for his campaign against GST during the Gujarat elections. He said that if his words had any power, people wouldn’t have rejected him.

While talking about the hug incident at Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that people are the best judge to decide if it was a childish act not. He added if they get confused, Rahul Gandhi’s wink will help them reach a conclusion.

Speaking his mind about the Opposition uniting ahead of Lok Sabha 2019, PM Modi said that ‘Mahagathbandhan’ is never about the development but about dynasties. Mocking the Mahagathbandhan, Modi said that the only question here is if it will end before the elections or after the elections. Talking about the speculations that BJP may soon do away with caste and reservation system, PM Modi said that Reservation is here to stay, no matter what others say.

Here is the full transcript of PM Modi’s interview to ANI

