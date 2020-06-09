AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has accused PM Modi failing to control Covid-19 pandemic. He said a lockdown was announced when there were 500 cases in India and now when there are three lakh cases, it is being lifted.

After a gap of two and half months, the chief of AIMIM and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday held a press conference in his office with a pack of his supporters and media personnel. He spent a lot of time accusing PM Narendra Modi and Congress. He said that Narendra Modi is successful in managing the media and newspaper front page headlines but has failed miserably in containing coronavirus and his Taali Bajaos are just gimmicks, nothing more than that. He once again questioned why the PM announced lockdown in 4 hours and took 8 days to lift it.

Asaduddin Owaisi said “Narendra Modi has taken the country for a ride. The migrants’ lives don’t have any value. When lakhs of migrant labour have gone back to their homes, PM is lifting lock down. A lockdown was announced when there were 500 cases in India and now when there are three lakh cases, it is being lifted. What knowledge does the Prime Minister has? The prime minister can manage newspaper headlines. A young journalist died in Telangana. Who is responsible for this?”.

He sarcastically added, “What is the great visionary Narendra Modi doing to contain coronavirus? He reminded that the fatality rate in Gujarat is higher than the national average.

Owaisi expressed that “the Chinese are doing psychological warfare”. He is concerned about what the PM is doing. He further asked the PM to tell the country what is happening at Indo China border? “You don’t want to tell because your approval ratings will take a hit. The Home and Defence minister can easily tell us what are they speaking to the PLA, Chinese govt. Why are they embarrassed? Why are they silent? Can they tell us if Chinese have occupied our territory? Please enlighten us on what is it that they are talking to Chinese? How many Chinese soldiers have occupied our territory? Why these selective leaks?”, said AIMM Chief

Asaduddin Owaisi also requested people above the age of 65 and children to not go to Masjid. He advised that they should pray in their homes instead. Owaisi also distributed sanitiser-dispensing machines to all religious places in Hyderabad as it opened for devotees on Monday. He reminded everyone of the fatwas issued to maintain sanitisers in all places of religious worship. Fatwa upholds use of sanitisers before offering namaz. In other circumstances, covering the face while praying is strongly discouraged. However, given current scenario, the Nizamia upheld the use of face masks while praying.

