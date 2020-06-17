Prime Minister Modi praises the citizens of India for helping conduct the Lockdown in an orderly manner. He also discusses the improved health care system in India post the Global Pandemic in his two-day Meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the discipline shown by citizens during lockdown has helped stop “exponential” growth of coronavirus. He made the remarks on the second day of his sixth interaction with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to discuss the situation created by COVID-19 and plans ahead for tackling the disease. This was his first meeting with Chief Ministers in `Unlock 1′ phase after four phases of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 till now is more than the number of active cases in the country. Also, at present, ventilator and ICU care are needed for very few patients across the country,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have been able to fight COVID-19 and control its spread because of the timely measures taken by us. Discipline shown by people of this country during lockdown has helped control the exponential growth of this virus,” he said.

“Just three months back, there was a shortage of PPE kits and diagnostic kits across the world. In India too, we had a very limited stock because we were completely dependent on imports. But today, more than 1 crore PPE kits and an equal number of N95 masks have reached the states. We have over 900 testing labs now,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that expansion of health infrastructure should be our utmost priority.

He also emphasised on testing so that a person found infected person can be traced, isolated and treated.

The two-day meeting concluded today.

