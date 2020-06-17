PM warned China that it strives for peace but it is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated, in a meeting with heads of 15 States and UTs via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers who were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan valley and asserted that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important…India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories, who are present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off with the Chinese security forces on Monday night.

