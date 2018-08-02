The recent intel reports have brought Mamata Banerjee's government in the docks over several lapses in PM Modi's security during his Midnapore rally in West Bengal. Earlier, the Midnapore rally made headlines after a part of a makeshift tent collapsed while Modi was addressing the gathering in West Bengal.

The Midnapore rally of PM Modi in West Bengal where a part of a makeshift tent collapsed and injured over 90 people is again back in headlines with intel reports claiming that Bengal government-led by Mamata Banerjee played with Prime Minister’s security while he was addressing a gathering of lakhs of people. Reports claimed that the deployed Bengal police officers were also missing from the place where the tent collapsed. The intel note accessed by India Today revealed several lapses by Mamata government in PM Modi’s security during Midnapore rally. The report claimed that no rehearsals were done by the police personnel that was given the charge of the rally.

On July 17, PM Modi was in West Bengal to address a gathering. While he was talking to the people, a part of the makeshift tent collapsed and injured at least 90 people. Commenting on the incident BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said that the poles of the tent fell as the ground was wet following heavy rains. He added that the other reason for the tent coming down was people standing atop of the tent.

The injured people were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The victims were later visited by PM Modi where he personally met all the victims and wished a speedy recovery to them. The ruling TMC expressed concerns over the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured victims.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the government is giving all the medical help needed by the victims. Commenting on the incident, the medical superintendent of the hospital said that over 90 people admitted after the tent had collapsed. Out of 90, 14 were released immediately after first-aid.

