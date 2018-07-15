On the 2nd day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Uttar Pradesh visit, he arrived in Mirzapur to dedicate the Bansagar Canal Project to the nation among other infrastructure projects and address a rally to attack the opposition in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his 2-day eastern Uttar Pradesh visit with a rally in Mirzapur on Sunday. PM Modi after dedicating the Bansagar Canal Project to the nation, addressed the rally to attack the opposition in the state saying that the SP, BSP only shed crocodile tears for the poor. He questioned the opposition on why they did not see the incomplete irrigation projects spread across the country, saying “Why were the important action left incomplete.”

“Those who are shedding crocodile tears for farmers today should be asked why did they not see irrigation projects which were left incomplete throughout the nation during their tenure,” PM was quoted as saying by ANI.

PM Modi, extolling Centre’s schemes, alluded to an international study that says 5 crore people have come out of poverty in India in the last 2 years. He asked, “Isn’t this the fruit of the government’s schemes?.”

Calling to end the divide between the rich and the poor, PM Modi announced the rollout of a health insurance scheme for the poor. He said, “Schemes like life insurance and accident insurance will be available at Re 1 a month and 90 paise per day.”

PM Modi also reiterated the ambitious plan to double the farmers’ income by 2022. “Those who are indulging in politics in the name of farmers had no time to raise the minimum support price. They sat on files. We raised the MSP by 2.5 times,” Modi told farmers at the rally.

During Modi’s visit to Mirzapur, he inaugurated 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, laid the foundation stone for the Mirzapur Medical College and launched various development projects including the Bansagar Canal Project.

We are taking one step after the other to bridge the gap between the rich and poor. Its result will soon be out for everyone to see. The poor can now look you in the eyes, confidently: PM Narendra Modi in Mirzapur pic.twitter.com/xTeKth16mS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2018

