PM Modi mixes up Kochi with Karachi in Jamnagar rally: No doubt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a compelling orator but he had a slip of tongue moment while addressing a public gathering in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Monday. This happened when PM was listing achievements of Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. The flagship scheme allowed a resident of Jamnagar to avail treatment anywhere in the country, be it Kolkata or Karachi, the PM told the crowd. He, however, was quick to cover up the mixed-up and said his mind these days is preoccupied with Pakistan, adding that he meant to say Kochi, a coastal town in the southern state of Kerala.

In the last few days, PM Modi in almost his every political speech had mentioned Pakistan as the two nuclear-armed nations were on the brink of war until the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. However, the situation continues to remain tense along the border areas with heavy shelling from both sides.

In the latter stretch of his speech, the prime minister talked about Balakot air strike by Indian Air Force in Pakistan late last month and told the crowd that he would take every step possible to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure.

In his home state, PM Modi inaugurated a 700-bed annex building of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Jamnagar, which falls in Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the first phase of Ahmedabad metro rail service. The foundation stone the Patidar community’s Umiya Mata Temple Complex will also be laid down by PM Modi in the capital town.

