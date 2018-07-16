While talking to the victims, Modi was asked for an autograph which the visibly emotional Prime Minister Narendra Modi obliged with a smile. As per a video shared by a news agency, Modi was seen asking about the health condition of a woman who later requested for an autograph.

PM Modi on Monday paid a visit to a hospital where all 20 people who were injured after a make-shift tent erected to protect the gathering from rains collapsed in West Bengal’s Midnapore. While talking to the victims, Modi was asked for an autograph which the visibly emotional Prime Minister Narendra Modi obliged with a smile. As per a video shared by a news agency, Modi was seen asking about the health condition of a woman who later requested for an autograph. As per reports, while Modi was coming out after meeting the victims, he was stopped by a victim who later asked for an autograph.

The following development comes to light after PM Modi had rushed to the hospital to inquire about the health condition of the injured victims. PM Modi was in West Bengal’s Midnapore district to address Krishak Kalyan Samavesh. While Modi was talking to the farmers, he reportedly noticed some chaos at the back and immediately directed his SPG personnel to rush to the spot and ensure all help to the injured victims.

#WATCH One of the injured, in hospital requests PM Modi for an autograph, PM obliges. Several were injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM's rally in Midnapore earlier today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/3IlgwAgZrn — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

BJP state unit along with the Prime Minister’s personal staff swung into action and initiated rescue and relief operations for the victims. Later, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her twitter handle and assured full medical help to the injured people.

After Modi was done with his address, he immediately rushed to the hospital where the injured were being treated. In a video shared by ANI, PM Modi was seen talking to injured victims. In the video he was seen patting on victim;s forehead and insuring all the help needed.

