Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pushed forward his development agenda in poll-bound Haryana. Unveiling a 64-feet-tall statue of Sir Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram at Sampla in Haryana’s Rohtak district, the PM said Chhotu Ram was a visionary, social reformer and he fought for farmer’s right and the emancipation of the backward and downtrodden.

Chhotu Ram felt the pain of the farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs and tried to solve their issues, Bhakra Dam was his concept, the PM said.

PM Modi on Tuesday also unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the Rail Coach Refurbishing Karkhana in Sonipat (also Sonepat). The PM said the rail coach factory will repair and upgrade nearly 250 coaches every year. This initiative will not only bring industrial development in Sonipat but also in entire Haryana. A rail ancillary industry will provide employment opportunity to the youth and bring an all-round development in the entire state, he said.

Speaking about the pro-farmer initiatives taken by the NDA government, the prime minister said farmers can now avail farm assistance loans without any difficulty. Even they can enjoy the benefit of banking service at their doorstep in remote villages through the postman. The government is working continuously to ensure that farmers get remunerative price for their farm produce, crop insurance, high-yielding seeds and proper irrigation facility without any problem.

If a farmer doesn’t get remunerative price for his farm produce from the market, the state government will help him through the PM-AASHA scheme initiated by the Centre, the PM said.

