Less than a month after he visited China for informal talks with the Chinese Premier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sochi to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for an informal summit on Monday. The summit is being held at the invitation of Russian President. The meet will provide PM Modi and Putin an opportunity to discuss regional and international issues at length. Reports claim the leaders will meet for at least four to six hours talks.

Later in the year, the two leaders are scheduled to meet at the SCO summit, BRICS summit, and G20 summit. However, the time for meeting during these summits is too small for leaders to have discussion at length.

Several sources said that the issues to be discussed by PM Modi and Putin will include economic impact of the US’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan and Syria, matters related to Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the BRICS summit.

Speculations about the two leaders talking about CAATSA (Countering Americas Adversaries through Sanctions Act) are high. India had earlier made it clear that it will not let a third country dictate its defence engagement with Russia.

According to former Indian ambassador to Russia, the Modi-Putin summit has come amid flux in the global order, as well as at a time when India-Russia ties are seen lacking the warmth they used to have. This summit has raised speculation that the summit is aimed at a possible reset in ties between the two countries.

Earlier, PM had tweeted that talks with Putin will strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Earlier this month, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had visited Moscow to set the tone for PM’s visit. The focus of Doval and Gokhale’s visit, according to reports, was on Afghan issue and the situation in West Asia.

