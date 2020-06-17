The 6th edition of World Yoga Day will be celebrated on digital media platforms and there will be no mass gathering, considering the ongoing spike in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on 21st June, which happens to be the occasion of International Yoga Day. The announcement comes amidst the escalating tension along the LAC between India and China, which has claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

PM Modi recently launched ‘My life My Yoga’ event during his flagship radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, with an aim to encourage people to stay active and fit during the contemporary tough times rendered upon us by the novel coronavirus.

Keeping the context of the ongoing battle against the noxious coronavirus, the theme for this Year’s International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’ this will thus be the 6th edition of the International Yoga Day that the country will be celebrating.

The ministry of AYUSH has declared in a statement that there would be no mass gatherings due to the contagious nature of the virus. Therefore, the ministry has motivated people to practice yoga at their homes itself with maximum participation from all the family members.

The celebration this year will take place on digital media platforms. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 annually, but it was in 2015 that India celebrated it for the first time. PM Modi along with various other dignitaries had performed yoga at the Rajpath. Thenceforth, Yoga day has been celebrated with full zest and warmth in India and abroad.

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

