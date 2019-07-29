Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear in the Man vs Wild TV show's upcoming episode. In a statement, PM Modi said he has lived in the mountains and through the show, India's rich environmental heritage will be displayed.

PM Modi on Discovery: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be featured in Discovery channel’s popular show Man vs Wild’s upcoming episode. Trailer for Man vs Wild’s upcoming episode was released on Monday after which Prime Minister’s personal interests came to the spotlight. In the trailer, PM Modi can be seen wading into the rivers of Jim Corbett.

In a press release shared by Discovery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, he has been living in forest and mountains for years. These years have had everlasting impacts on his life and routine. PM said when makers of the show asked him about a special program, which will showcase his life beyond politics and that too close to the environment. He was intrigued and inclined to take be the part of Man vs Wild show.

Prime Minister added for him, this show is a great opportunity to showcase India’s rich environmental heritage and how his government is stressing conservation of the environment and living in harmony with nature. PM Modi described his experience as a great time in the jungle, mountains and in the greenery all around.

The show Man vs Wild is being moderated by Bear Grylls, an American adventurer, who will a company Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next episode. Grylls has earlier hosted former celebrities like US President Barack Obama, tennis legend Roger Federer, Hollywood actors Julia Roberts and Kate Winslet.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

The shooting for the show was done in Uttrakhan’s Jim Corbett National Park. This was the time when Pulwama terror attack happened and PM Modi was busy in shooting for the TV show. Opposition parties including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party had also raised fingers on Prime Minister’s role at that time.

