Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke on the farm loan waiver initiated by the Congress party in the three states where it has recently formed the government. PM Modi accused the Congress party of misleading the nation on the farm loan waiver issue and said that the farm loan waiver is nothing but a lollipop offered by the Congress party. PM Modi slammed the Congress party and said that though they say that farm loan has been waived off but in the reality, nothing like that has happened and the party is misleading the nation on the issue.

PM Narendra Modi was speaking in his first interview of 2019 after BJP lost elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded assembly elections. PM Modi spoke on a number of issues including triple talaq, Rafale deal, Pakistan, surgical strikes, on economic issues like demonetisation, GST, RBI governor, India’s policy towards Pakistan, China, the Doklam issue, schemes launched by his government and overall on all the issues on which his government has done in its so far 4 and half years term.

#PMtoANI on loan waivers by Congress state Govts: To say a lie and mislead, that is what I called lollipop. Like saying 'we have waived all farm loans'. The truth is that nothing like that has happened. Please see their own circulars, they should not mislead. pic.twitter.com/BOISilifuf — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2019

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PM highlighted the steps taken by the ruling NDA government to assuage the plight of the farmers in the country. After the Congress’ return to power in the Hindi heartlands of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it is apparently clear that key issues like farm loan waiver, minimum support price (MSP) and subsidy will dominate the 2019 general elections.

