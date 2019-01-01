Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave his reaction to the criticism being faced by the BJP government on the GST and said that the decisions on the GST implementation were taken by the GST council with the consensus of the all political parties. PM Modi also spoke on triple talaq, farm loan waiver, and other issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday responded to the criticism against his government on the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Speaking in an interview to ANI, PM Modi said that the decisions on the GST were taken with the consensus of all the political parties. It has been the GST council which has been taking the decisions with the consensus of all the stakeholders. The BJP government had been at the receiving end after GST was implemented in the country. The opposition had lashed out at the Modi government that GST was implemented hastily in the country which had affected the small traders and businessmen.

Work on the implementation of the GST had been going on during the term of the former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee. PM Modi was asked for his reaction on Congress president Rahul Gandhi calling GST as Gabbar Singh Tax. PM Modi said that it is the way someone thinks which reflects in the talks.

#PMtoANI on Rahul Gandhi calling GST 'Gabbar Singh Tax': The way someone thinks is the way someone talks. Have GST processes not been done taking a consensus with all political parties in the country? Since Pranab Mukherjee was FM, the GST process has been going on. pic.twitter.com/sYMygAZmdF — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2019

Meanwhile, according to reports, speaking of the GST collection figures, it has dropped to Rs 94,726 crore in December from Rs 97,637 crore in the previous month. During the interview, PM Modi also talked about farm loan waiver, on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, Triple Talaq and other issues.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More