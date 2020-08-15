Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation at Red fort on the occasion of Independence Day. In his speech, PM made a strong appeal for vocal for local and creation for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Standing tall at the Red Fort, dressed in Kesari Kurta and matching turban, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. His speech mouthed the journey of India as an Independent nation, the current realities and the aspirations for years moving ahead. However, two priorities that reigned supreme were giving a befitting reply to China and becoming atmanirbhar.

Wishing everyone happy Independence Day, PM Modi paid homage to all corona warriors, sacrifices of hundreds of soldiers and our freedom fighters. Calling it a day to remember our freedom fighters, PM underlined that we must never forget lessons learnt from the freedom struggle.

China and expansionism: In a veiled attack on China, PM Modi said that many attempts were made to break India and all of them failed. India has stood up to such forces and their aim of expansionism. Making a big statement on ‘vistarvaad’, PM said The idea of expansionism did not just leave some countries enslaved, it did not end there. Even in the midst of fierce wars and terribleness, India did not allow the lack of freedom in the war of independence.”

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Stressing on Atmanirbhar Nirbhar as the need of the hour, PM said that India needs to realise its full potential and become fully self reliant. It must move beyond exporting raw material and place economic development with human growth on the agenda.

Make For World: In a bid to ‘Make For World’ the new motto, PM emphasised that the country must focus on skill development and overcome challenges to make India self reliant. He said that if we have thoughts of challenges then we also have crores of solutions. Giving the example of how India started manufacturing PPE kits when Covid hit us, PM underlined that vocal for local must become our life’s mantra.

Holistic Development: Along with becoming atmanirbhar, PM laid down the chart of development in the years to become. He said that India is now working towards developing a multi-model connectivity infrastructure, development of the underprivileged, empowering the poor in rural India and a holistic development.

Farmers: Talking about the developmental work in rural India, PM said Atmanirbhar farmers are a priority for the government. About 1 lakh crore has been spent on agricultural infrastructure so far and efforts are underway to double the income of farmers. Making rural India digital is also a priority area, he emphasised. Under this, the government’s aim is to send optical fibre network to all villages of India.

Women: On the empowerment of Indian women, PM Modi said that his government abolished triple talaq to help muslim sisters, provided about 5 crore sanitary pads in 6000 health care centres and efforts are underway to empower them in armed forces. He also said that a committee has been formed to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of women. An appropriate decision on the same will be taken after the committee submits its report.

New Education Policy: Days after the launch of New Election Policy, PM Modi laid emphasis on the fact that education sector is extremely important for India’s development. The country’s education policy has been revised after decades and now the aim is to make students ‘global citizens’.

National Digital Health Mission: Kickstarting the national digital health mission today, PM Modi said that this mission would be revolutionary. Every Indian will now have a health ID, which will carry their medical history.

Jammu & Kashmir: Calling the last one year phenomenal for J&K’s development, PM remarked that it is now on a new path to development. Thanking the sarpanches in J&K for participating in the state’s development, PM placed conducting elections in J&K a priority and said that Ladakh is working towards a new era of development.

Vaccine Update: Sharing an update on indigenous coronavirus vaccines, PM said that three vaccines are currently in the testing stage and as soon as they get approved, India will then move towards their large scale production.