On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the great leader with an article in The New York Times.

Calling Gandhi the guiding light, PM Modi wrote that he continues to give courage to millions globally and added that his resistance techniques to date were followed underlining how his principles of non-cooperation and non-violence were practiced worldwide.

Referring to Nelson Mandela, PM Modi said Gandhi played a pivotal role in his life as well, asserting that he was the ideal epitome who spoke beyond the realm of societal taboos. He said Gandhi was an Indian as well as South African for Mandela.

Modi also threw light on Gandhi’s idea of nationalism underlining that one has to be a nationalist first to become an internationalist. He said the Father of the Nation believed in the nationalism that served humanity and not the one exclusive to a certain section of people.

Highlighting Gandhi’s major movements, Modi said the Mahatma established the foundation of trust among all sections in the society and referred to the textile strike under his supervision. He said it was Gandhi’s mediation that watered down the agitation with an equitable deal.

He added that the class hierarchy in Indian society was reversed by Mahatma Gandhi who replaced the exclusivity of Mahajan with Majoors (labourers).

Modi wrote that the Mahatma worked for the pride of the labour class and added that he had the art of integrating ordinary things with mass politics. To buttress the statement, Modi cited examples of the spinning wheel (charkha) and khadi, through which Gandhi invented the concept of homespun cloth and made people realize self-reliance and empowerment.

On Gandhi’s 1930 Dandi March to challenge British imposed Salt laws, Modi credited the Mahatma for revolutionizing mass agitation through a pinch of salt. He wrote that there have been plenty of movements across the world but it was Gandhi’s mass appeal strategy that set him apart from the rest and praised him for maneuvering wide-scale public participation.

