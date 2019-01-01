PM Modi on Rafale deal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 2019, in an exclusive interview to the editor of ANI, said that the Congress party is only trying to weaken the Indian security forces by throwing mud at the Central government on the Rafale jets deal, which was signed in 2015 by the then French government.

PM Modi on Rafale deal: In the wake of allegations on the Rafael jets deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview to ANI, on Tuesday, January 1, said that the Opposition party-Congress is just trying to malign his image, though the party has nothing to prove against him. He further said those who are putting allegations against him are only weakening the image of Indian Army. In the interview, where he held forth many issues-including Ram Temple and 2019 General elections, he asserted that despite Congress’ intrusion into the deal, he will continue to expedite the procurement process in country’s defence sector.

PM Modi also laid emphasis on Congress’ allegation of crony capitalism and alleged favouritism to industrialist Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal. To this, he said that this is not a personal accusation against him but against his government. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently gave a clean chit to the Centre on Rafale deal by claiming that the top court was “satisfied” with the process of the deal and how it was signed.

The pronouncement came on four petitions which had asked the top court to constitute a court-monitored investigation into signing of the multi-billion dollar deal.

The petitions had accused the BJP-led Narendra Modi government not just of overpaying for the deal but also said that the deal, signed with the then French government, promoted crony capitalism.

