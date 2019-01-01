PM Modi on surgical strikes: Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time revealed details of the 2016 surgical strikes on Tuesday, January 1. In an interview to news agency ANI, he said the safety of the Indian soldiers was paramount to him and he had ordered them to return before sunrise irrespective of the mission's failure of success.

Disclosing the insights of the military operation for the first time he told ANI, said that the date of the event was changed twice citing security issues

PM Modi on surgical strikes: In an unprecedented interview on the first day of 2019, Tuesday, January 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time revealed that he told the jawans (soldiers), who across the Loc in late September to pioneer surgical strikes, that no matter whether they achieve success or not, do not stay before sunrise. Disclosing the insights of the military operation for the first time he told ANI, he said that the date of the event was changed twice citing security issues and was executed due to massive outrage that built up within him and as well as Army after 19 soldiers were killed in Uri attack.

He further hit out at the Opposition for “politicising” the strikes by refusing to believe it took place. He said it was very unfortunate for some political parties, who raised doubts over the surgical strikes. Nonetheless, PM Modi dismissed to answer whether the objectives strikes were achieved, as cross-border attacks have been not stopped.

The incident was a major highlight of 2016 when a team of commandos crossed the LoC and skirmished with Pakistani troops at the border.

The military operation was retaliation to the Uri attack, in which 4 militants attacked the Indian Army on September 18 in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 Indian Army soldiers. He further hit out at the Opposition for “politicising” the strikes by refusing to believe it took place.

