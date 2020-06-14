Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The Prime Minister said that Sushant’s rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. “Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon.

He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

“Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday,” Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput’s residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor’s TV serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’, while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande. He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’, and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘PK’ and ‘Kedarnath’. Rajput was last seen in ‘Chhichhore’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

