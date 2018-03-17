While addressing the farmers in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government is dedicated for the upliftment of the farmers. PM Modi said that the Centre is working with all the states to ensure that farmers get the benefit of the support price. He further advised the farmers to avoid stubble burning as it results in air pollution. PM also inaugurated Jaivik Kheti (organic farming) portal and laid the foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

PM Modi stated that with this 'Krishi Unnati Mela' he had been served with an opportunity to interact with the two most important parts of this nation — scientists and farmers

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the annual ‘Krishi Unnati Mela’ at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi. The event is specifically focused at solving the problems faced by the farmers. While speaking at the event, PM Modi stated that with this ‘Krishi Unnati Mela’ he had been served with an opportunity to interact with the two most important parts of this nation — scientists and farmers. During the address, PM Modi hailed his government by claiming that they have launched a ‘yojana’ that will help the people in managing the bio-waste being produced in villages.

Further hailing the Union Budget 2018, PM Modi while speaking to the farmers said, “In this budget, we announced GOBAR-Dhan Yojana which stands for Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources, it will help in managing bio-waste being produced in villages, in a big way.” The Prime Minister, boosting the farmers in the nation, said that the minimum support price (MSP) of the crops will be 1.5 times of the production cost which will result in rising incomes of the farmers. He further added that his Centre will be working with all the states to ensure that farmers get the benefit of the support price.

While speaking to the farmers, PM Modi also asked farmers to grow more oilseeds in order to reduce country’s dependency on export oils. He also advised farmers to reduce consumption of urea by 2020. Highlighting the problems of stubble burning faced by the national capital, PM Modi asked farmers to stop burning crops as it affects the fertility of the soil and increases air pollution. He said, “Government is working day and night to ensure that farmers get latest seeds, required electricity, do not face any problem in market access and get right prices for their produce.”

Later, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated Jaivik Kheti (organic farming) portal and laid the foundation stone of 25 KVKs (Krishi Vigyan Kendras). The fair is organised to showcase the ways in which the farmers can enhance their income and can lead a better life.

