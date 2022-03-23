PM Modi remembered the great sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru through a tweet

On Shahid Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

The three freedom strugglers were hanged on March 23rd, 1931, after being found guilty in the Lahore Conspiracy Case. Bhagat Singh(23), Sukhdev(23), and Rajguru(21) murdered the deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928 as an act of revenge for Lala Lajpat Rai’s death.

PM Narendra Modi paid respect to the three patriots who committed their entire life to one nation, India. Modi tweeted in Hindi, “Salute to Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the immortal sons of Mother India. Their passion to die for the country will always inspire the countrymen. Long live India!”

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata today via video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the newly elected state government of Punjab declared a state holiday today in remembrance of these brave martyrs.