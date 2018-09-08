Sanjay Raut's comments came a day after Pak army chief said that he salutes the people of India-occupied Kashmir who have stood firm and are fighting the Indian oppression bravely. The Shiv Sena leader lambasted Narendra Modi saying the manner in which Pakistan army chief has threatened the country, the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister should be asked about the next course of action.

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday called into question the foreign policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the Centre what it is doing to counter the provocations issued by Pakistan Army General Qamar Bajwa. Raut also criticised the BJP-led Central government for failing to deliver on the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Before elections, the BJP and the PM had said they will make Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a part of India. We would like to ask the PM about it,” he added.

Sanjay Raut continued his rant saying that it is going to be 5 years of BJP government and there is yet to be strict action taken against Pakistan. He recalled that PM Modi had promised to deal with Pakistan with an iron fist when he was seeking votes and people clapped for him and gave him their mandate. “Where did that strength go now? We have to do deal with Pakistan with bullets now, enough with words,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Earlier, after the Pakistan army chief stoked the controversy, Punjab cabinet minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had recently visited Pakistan and hugged Qamar Bajwa, refused to comment on the matter. “The only way forward is talks. The only way forward is peace,” added Sidhu.

