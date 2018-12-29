PM Modi in Ghazipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a medical college in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. PM Modi, on the first day of his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Ghazipur, also released a postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldeo. PM Modi's visit comes amid growing resentment among NDA allies which are reportedly unhappy with what they call the high handiness of the BJP.

PM Modi in Ghazipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a medical college in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. Ghazipur MP and Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik were also present at the event. Addressing the rally at the RTI ground in Ghazipur, PM Modi said his government will take all measures to make Uttar Pradesh a medical hub. Various steps are being taken to strengthen the heavy industry in the state, the prime minister further said.

PM Modi, on the first day of his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Ghazipur, also released a postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldeo. Both the areas are said to be a stronghold of Apna Dal and Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, the two NDA allies. Apna Dal has distanced itself from PM Modi’s events in Varanasi and Ghazipur.

PM Modi’s visit comes amid growing resentment among NDA allies which are reportedly unhappy with what they call the high handiness of the BJP. Earlier today, Apna Dal chief Ashish Singh Patel said his party was being sidelined by the BJP leadership. He further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to intervene in the matter.

