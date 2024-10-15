Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union - WTSA and the India Mobile Congress.

PM Modi Pledges Expertise in Public Infrastructure

India is poised to share its expertise in developing digital public infrastructure with the global community, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union – WTSA and the India Mobile Congress.

In his address, Modi emphasized the parallels between the aviation industry and the digital landscape, noting that just as the aviation sector has successfully established a comprehensive regulatory framework, the digital realm also requires a similar set of rules and regulations. He stressed the importance of global collaboration among institutions to define clear guidelines for digital engagement, outlining both the permissible actions and those that should be avoided.

Modi argued that, in an increasingly interconnected world, the digital ecosystem has become a critical component of national development and global cooperation. He pointed out that effective governance in the digital space is essential to harness its full potential while ensuring security and equity for all stakeholders involved.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of creating a safe and inclusive digital environment, one that empowers individuals and fosters innovation across borders. By sharing India’s experiences and best practices in building robust digital public infrastructure, he aims to contribute to a more structured and reliable global framework that benefits nations worldwide.

Ultimately, Modi’s vision underscores the need for a collaborative effort to address the challenges posed by the rapid evolution of digital technologies, ensuring that all nations can navigate this new landscape effectively and responsibly.

