PM Modi Pokes Fun At Congress, Recalls 'Mausi From Sholay', Says, '13 States Me Zero, Fir Bhi Hero?'

PM Modi started his Lok Sabha speech raising importanbt issues.

Respected Speaker, our esteemed President has elaborated on his address, raising important issues and guiding us and the country. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President. Respected Speaker, yesterday and today, many honorable members have expressed their views on the President’s address. I would especially like to mention those who have come to Parliament for the first time and have shared their thoughts while adhering to all parliamentary rules. Their conduct was akin to that of experienced parliamentarians, and despite being newcomers, they have enhanced the dignity of the house and enriched this debate with their valuable insights.

Respected Speaker, the country has successfully conducted an election, showing the world that it was the largest electoral exercise globally. The people of the nation have chosen us in this most extensive democratic exercise in the world.

And, respected Speaker, I can understand the distress of some people who, despite continuously spreading falsehoods, faced a massive defeat.

Respected Speaker, the largest electoral exercise in the world and the opportunity the people of India have given us to serve the country for the third time is a significant and proud event for the democratic world.

Respected Speaker, the people have seen our 120-year track record. They have seen that in the past 10 years, our efforts have lifted 25 crore poor people out of poverty. In the history of the country’s independence, this successful attempt to bring so many people out of poverty in such a short time has been a blessing for us.

When we came to power for the first time in 2014, we stated that our stance on corruption would be zero tolerance.

Respected Speaker, today, India’s pride is being recognized globally. The people of the country have seen that our sole objective is Nation First. Every policy, every decision, and every action of ours has been measured against the principle of putting India first. We have continued with the necessary reforms for the country. Over the past 10 years, we have worked with the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, Development for all) to move the nation forward.

Respected Speaker, this country has long witnessed the politics of appeasement. For the first time, we have approached secularism not as appeasement but as ensuring satisfaction for all. Appeasement has destroyed this country, and that is why we have followed the principle of “justice for all, appeasement for none.”

PM Modi On 5G Roll out

Respected Speaker, before 2014, whenever we opened a newspaper, all we saw were scams. It was a period marked solely by scandals. Nepotism was so rampant that ordinary people had lost hope. Out of every rupee, 85 paise were lost to corruption. People had to run around MPs’ and other officials’ offices just to get a gas connection, and even then, it wasn’t possible without cuts. People couldn’t get their rightful rations without paying bribes.

When we showcased the first rollout of 5G, the nation began to say, “India can achieve anything.”

Coal Scam

Respected Speaker, there was a time when the Coal Scam had stained the hands of many powerful people. Today, we have achieved record production in coal, and because of this, the nation is now saying that India can achieve anything.

Bank Scams Ahead 2014

Respected Speaker, before 2014, there was a time when massive phone banking scams were being carried out, and the bank’s treasury was looted as if it were personal property. But today, the names of India’s banks are listed among the best banks in the world.

PM Modi On Article 370

Respected Speaker, those who worshiped Article 370 and used vote bank politics as a weapon had created a dire situation in J&K. The rights of the people there were taken away, the Constitution of India couldn’t even enter Jammu, and stones were thrown at the army. But today, the wall of Article 370 has fallen, stone pelting has stopped, and democracy is strong.

PM Modi On Lakhpati Didi

Respected Speaker, in the past 10 years, the women in our self-help groups have advanced significantly in the field of entrepreneurship. Now, we want to increase the economic activities of those working in our women self-help groups so much that we are committed to making 3 crore such women ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in a very short time.

PM Modi Mocks At Congress

A new drama has been started to gain sympathy but the country knows the truth that he (Rahul Gandhi) is out on bail in a case of embezzlement of thousands of crores of rupees. He has been convicted in a case of calling OBC people thieves.

It is for the third time that Congress couldn’t cross 100 votes. But why is this happening? I will answer with an example: If a little child goes out with a bicycle and falls off, starts crying, and then someone comes and boosts their morale, this is the kind of consolation being given these days.

PM Modi Jokes Relating To ‘Mausi Ji From Sholay’

The statements made by Congress leaders have surpassed even the film Sholay. You all must remember Mausi from Sholay. It’s true that they lost for the third time, but Mausi, it’s a moral victory, right? Mausi, they got zero seats in 13 states, but they are still the hero, right? Mausi, the party is in ruins, but it’s still breathing, isn’t it?

PM Modi Calls Congress Parasite

From 2024, Congress will be known as a parasitic party. A parasite is one that feeds on the very body it inhabits. Congress, whenever it forms an alliance with another party, ends up eating away the votes of that party and thrives at the expense of its ally. That’s why Congress has become a parasitic Congress.

PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s Speech : Calls Him Balak( Kid)

Yesterday, there was a childish blame game going on here: “He hit me, he attacked me, he hurt me.” Respected Speaker, this new drama has been staged to gain sympathy, but the country knows the truth: he is out on bail for involvement in a scam worth thousands of crores. He has been convicted for defaming OBC leaders, had to apologize to the Supreme Court for making irresponsible statements, and is facing charges for insulting great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and for calling the largest party in the country murderers.

We will not be able to protect parliamentary democracy without taking seriously what happened yesterday. We should not ignore these acts by calling them childish, by considering them childish, we should not ignore them at all.

Respected Speaker, childish minds lack both proper speech and behavior. And when this childish mentality takes over completely, they go after anyone in the House. When they lose their limits, they even wink inside the House. The whole country now understands their true nature, and that’s why today the nation is telling them, “You won’t be able to do it.”

I pray to God to give them wisdom. I also hope that the 'Baalak buddhi' also gets wisdom. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President's Address and to you for giving me time to explain in detail and nobody can suppress the voice.

PM Modi On Tulsidaas

Tulsidas ji said, “Taking falsehood, giving falsehood, eating falsehood, chewing falsehood.” Congress has turned lies into a weapon of politics.

PM Modi says, “Hindus are tolerant. This is the reason why India’s democracy has flourished. It is a serious matter that today a conspiracy is being hatched to falsely accuse Hindus. It was said that Hindus are violent. Are these your (Congress) sanskars?…”

PM Modi says, "Hindus are tolerant. This is the reason why India's democracy has flourished. It is a serious matter that today a conspiracy is being hatched to falsely accuse Hindus. It was said that Hindus are violent. Are these your (Congress) sanskars?…"

PM Modi On NEET Paper Leak

In response to the issue of NEET exam paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that the administration is acting seriously and quickly, promising to hold those responsible for the leaks accountable. During his speech in Parliament, Modi emphasized that steps are being taken immediately to catch individuals who are compromising the integrity of exams. Nobody will escape unharmed. Arrests are being made around the nation. “A law has been made on the issue,” Modi said, emphasizing the national initiatives taken to solve this pressing issue.

On paper leaks and NEET issue, PM Modi says, "I will tell every student of the country, every youth of the country that the government is very serious about preventing such incidents and we are taking one step after another to fulfill our responsibilities on a war footing."

PM Modi On Hathras Tragedy

PM Modi spoke about the Hathras Stampede tragedy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government. Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged… pic.twitter.com/UasFmME0br — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

