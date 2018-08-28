Bhima Koregaon violence: The police teams reportedly conducted raids at 8 locations across the five states. Reports add that the following raids which were carried out on Tuesday were the follow up of the raids which were conducted in June.

Several raids were carried out by police teams in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Delhi and Jharkhand

Several raids were carried out by police teams in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Delhi and Jharkhand after they were tipped that a plot is being hatched by the Maoist extremists to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police teams reportedly conducted raids at 8 locations across the five states. Reports add that the following raids which were carried out on Tuesday were the follow up of the raids which were conducted in June. As per current reports, at least 5 prominent activists — Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha and Varavara Rao — have been arrested by the police in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

During the raids, the Pune Police detained Gautam Navlakha and also seized several materials from his residence. Apart from being a journalist, Gautam Navlakha is civil liberties, democratic, and human rights activist.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Task Force along with Pune Police conducts raids at three locations in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence case pic.twitter.com/vRjmoeAwJN — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

Revolutionary writer and Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao has also been arrested. As per a report by The Wire, Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj’s home was raided on Tuesday morning and later she was taken into custody.

As per a report by The Wire, human rights advocate Sudha Bharadwaj has been taken into custody and has been charged with Section 153A for promoting enmity between different groups over religion, Section 505 for making statements that led to public violence, Section 117 and Section 120 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Jharkhand: Police conducts raid at location in Ranchi, in connection with Bhima-Koregaon violence case pic.twitter.com/nSpl5VWheR — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

According to a report by India Today, the police claimed that they have seized evidence like documents and emails that clearly state that the Left Wing extremists were planning to assassinate PM Modi.

The following raids are said to be the part of the investigation into the involvement of the Maoists in Elgaar Parishad. The following event was held just a day before the Bhima Koregaon violence broke out. Police reports claim that the speeches that were made at the event led to the Bhima Koregaon violence.

Activist Gautam Navlakha detained (Pic 1) in Delhi and activist Varavara Rao (Pic 2) detained in Hyderabad in connection with #BhimaKoregaon violence case pic.twitter.com/W6k1pYgpqN — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

Earlier on June 6, the Maharashtra Police arrested activist Sudhir Dhawale, human rights activist Rona Wilson, Professor Shoma Sen, advocate Surendra Gadling and Mahesh Raut, who is said to be an anti-displacement activist. The arrested people were later charged for inciting violence and also communal enmity among locals that led to Bhima Koregaon violence.

