Since yesterday, India has been busy celebrating the wide array of festivals that have arrived at its footstep. The sullen state that we go into post our New Year celebrations and also due to the chilly winds outside was broken when the bonfire was lit during Lohri yesterday which marked the end of winters and the arrival of summer days. Today, we are celebrating three different festivals in different parts of the country which is a small example of our widespread culture. Post the Lohri celebrations, three major festivals are being celebrated today: Makar Sankranti/Uttarayan, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

On this beautiful sunny day, the northern and western India is spending its time flying kites during Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan, while the eastern part of the country is busy dancing to the traditional tunes played during Magh Bihu and the South Indian population is busy filling up on the sweets made during the harvest festival of Pongal. Even though we are aware of these celebrations, not all of us can be a part of them all so we take to social media to wish our fellow citizens, which is what prominent political leaders did as well.

Here is how some political leaders sent out their warm wishes using there twitter handles:

  • Narendra Modi, Prime minister of India

  • Amit Shah, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party 

  • Nitish Shah, Chief Minister of Bihar

  • Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs

  • Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting

  • Congress