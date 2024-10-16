PM Modi Praises Cabinet’s Decision On MSP Hike For Farmers

PM Modi on Wednesday praised the cabinet's decision to increase the MSP for all mandated Rabi crops for the marketing season 2025-26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the cabinet’s decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for the marketing season 2025-26. He emphasized that the government is consistently making significant decisions to support farmers across the country.

According to a government release, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved the MSP hike to ensure that growers receive fair prices for their produce.

“We are constantly taking big decisions for the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters. Today, our government has increased the MSP for mandatory Rabi crops, including wheat and gram, for the 2025-26 marketing season. This will enhance the lives of our food providers,” Modi stated in a post on X.

The government announced the highest MSP increase for Rapeseed and Mustard at ₹300 per quintal, followed by Lentil (Masur) at ₹275 per quintal. The increases for other crops are as follows: Gram at ₹210 per quintal, Wheat at ₹150 per quintal, Safflower at ₹140 per quintal, and Barley at ₹130 per quintal.

This decision aligns with the Union Budget 2018-19 commitment to set the MSP at a minimum of 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production. The expected margins over the all-India weighted average cost of production are projected at 105% for wheat, 98% for rapeseed and mustard, 89% for lentil, 60% for gram, 60% for barley, and 50% for safflower. This increase in MSP for Rabi crops aims to ensure fair prices for farmers and promote crop diversification.

