Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conducted an aerial survey in Odisha along with chief minister Naveen Patnaik in the wake of Cyclone Fani in the state that killed at least 30 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished extensive praise on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for handling the rescue operations ahead of Cyclone Fani well. Over a million people were shifted to safety from the path of the cyclone which was making rapid progress for the Odisha coast, the temple town of Puri to be precise.

Foreign agencies were full of praise for the Odisha CM for the evacuation and the India Met Department for forecasting the cyclone with surprising accuracy. On Monday, the Prime Minister carried out an aerial survey of the state with Patnaik. After the review, he congratulated Odisha CM for good planning. Cyclone Fani hit Odisha on May 3, 2019, killed 33 people in the state.

PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of #Cyclonefani affected areas in Odisha. Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also present. pic.twitter.com/ZO9XkRC7kK — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

Praising Patnaik and his government for carrying out the massive evacuation drive with ease, the Prime Minister told media the Patnaik government has done a commendable job in evacuating coastal areas to avoid loss of lives. He said a central team will be visiting the state to assess the extent of loss and damage.

He conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-ravaged areas of Odisha and announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for relief work in the state, prior to which Rs 381 crore was released by the Central government. This was followed by a review meeting with Patnaik and other senior officials.

Emphasising on the need for coordination between the Centre and the states, the Prime Minister said the country should be prepared beforehand with a long-term plan to deal with such disasters in future. He said that the Centre was dedicated to avail all possible facilities for restoration work in Odisha including monetary aid to fishermen and the affected people.

The two leaders have been at loggerheads given their representation from two different parties. Prior to the 2019 voting, Naveen Patnaik was often heard saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t deserve a second term.

Likewise, PM Modi has often accused the Odisha chief minister and his party Biju Janata Dal of encouraging violence, especially against the BJP. Electorally, the BJP is seeking the maximum number of seats from Odisha and has been giving a tough fight to the BJD. The BJP also fancies itself in power in the state, the elections of which are being held with the Lok Sabha voting.

