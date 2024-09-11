PM Modi Praises PR Sreejesh’s ‘Outstanding Performance’ At Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to former Hockey India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for his “outstanding performance” at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Sreejesh was also the star of the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics, pulling out some memorable and stunning saves. A veteran of over 300 International caps, three Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Cups, Sreejesh featured in his fourth Olympic Games. Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been part of various memorable wins for India, which include a gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games, a bronze medal in Jakarta-Palembang, the joint-winning team of the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, the gold medal-winning team of 2019 FIH Men’s Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, and the silver medal-winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In the letter, PM Modi said that it must have been an “emotional moment” for Sreejesh since the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics was his last game of his career.

“First of all, congratulations on yet another outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics to bring home the bronze medal. It must have been a deeply emotional moment for you to savour the sweetness of victory while also digesting the fact that this would be your last game for the country as a player,” PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi also congratulated Sreejesh for his upcoming role as the head coach of Hockey India’s Junior Men’s team.

“I am sure that the final hooter that sounded in the game was only a signal for the beginning of the next half of the game of life, in which you will be the Head Coach of the Junior Men’s team. I am sure your work in the new role will be as impactful and inspirational. As you call it a day on your playing career, I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation for your monumental contributions to Indian hockey,” PM added.

In reply, Sreejesh took to his official X handle and thanked PM Modi for the “heart-warming” letter. The former player added that he will continue to serve the game and work towards making India a power in hockey.

“Received this heart-warming letter from @narendramodi Sir on my retirement. Hockey is my life and I’ll continue to serve the game and work towards making India a power in hockey, the start of which has been made with the 2020, 2024 Olympic medals. Thank You PM Sir for your faith in me,” Sreejesh wrote on X.

At the Paris Olympics, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking their second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago. The match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, was especially significant as it also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Pakistan Rangers Open Fire on BSF Posts; One Jawan Injured, Security on High Alert