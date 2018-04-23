Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold an informal meet this week on 27-28 April. The meeting is said to be aimed at normalising the ties after over a 73-day stand-off between the militaries of India and China at Doklam. Confirming the meet, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that it's a new landmark in the China and India history

In what could be perceived as a move to bridge the gap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold an informal meet this week on 27 or 28 April. The meeting which aimed at normalising the ties after over a 70-day stand-off between the militaries of India and China at Doklam, the two leaders will be meeting at China’s Wihan City. In order to improve the mutual understanding, PM Modi and President Xi Jinping will also exchange views on bilateral and international issues.

Terming the meet as a landmark in China and India’s history, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “It’s a new landmark in the China and India history…. The two countries have no choice but pursue everlasting friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and a common development,” he said. A series of high-level diplomatic engagements preceded the announcement.” Meanwhile, asserting on maintaining the peace and tranquillity between the two nations, Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said it is important to maintain tranquillity in the borders of India and China as an “essential pre-requisite” for the development of bilateral ties.

Following the invitation by President Xi, PM Modi will be visiting the Chinese city in Hubei province. In last four to five years, this is said to be PM Modi’s fifth visit to China since he became the Prime Minister of the nation. The following visit by PM Modi comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that is expected to take place on June 9-10. Modi’s fifth visit to China comes after National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had visited the country last year. The visit by the Indian leader is aimed at normalising the ties after the 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese troops last year in Doklam. The stand-off took place after the Indian forces had opposed the road construction by the Chinese troops.

