Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the world leaders at the 74th United Nations General Assembly session where is likely to underlined India's internal matter stance on Kashmir. In the past also, the Prime Minister has focused a peaceful and terror-free atmosphere for bilateral talks with Pakistan.

PM Modi at UNGA: The 74th annual high-level meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, a conglomeration of world leaders will also have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the world forum for the first time since he resumed office. The week-long session will be a packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements. Among the countries to convene the session, Pakistan too is expected to show its presence and likely to rake up Kashmir issue. While India, on the other hand, will reiterate its internal matter stance over the matter.

The world will perhaps witness a mega showdown between leaders of neighbouring countries with the Indian Prime Minister expected to condemn Pakistan for attempting to internationalize abrogation of Article 370 during his speech.

If one takes note of PM Modi’s previous UN speeches, he has consistently underlined terror mongering by Pakistan and emphasised on a suitable atmosphere for bilateral talks. In his 2014 speech at UN, his first as Indian Prime Minister, Modi underlined the need for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on Global Terrorism.

In his speech at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi had called for the need of friendship and cooperation with neighbours including Pakistan. He said that India was willing to engage in a serious bilateral dialogue with Pakistan in a peaceful atmosphere.

The PM said that Pakistan ought to take serious responsibility to create an appropriate environment. Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, he told Pakistan that raising issues at international forums won’t help either of the countries to resolve the longstanding tensions.

In the following year at the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit, PM Modi had suggested to make the world body more flexible by reviving it. He also underlined India’s willingness to join the UN Security Council as a permanent member.

During the 73rd session of the UNGA which took place last year, the then Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj categorically said India refused Pakistan’s bilateral talks proposal because of its behaviour.

She lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terrorism saying the Indian government tried the peace option with the country but to no avail. Referring to PM Modi’s invitation to all SAARC nations including Pakistan, Swaraj said attempts have been made by India to resolve regional tensions.

Slamming Islamabad further for accusing India of human rights violations, Swaraj said the country had no right to talk about human rights given its inhuman treatment towards its own people. The EAM called Pakistan a country that glorified killers and added that it was a habitual offender while referring to infiltration by terrorists from across the border.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App