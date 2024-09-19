PM Modi Promises Restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s Statehood At Srinagar Rally

While addressing a public rally at J&K’s Srinagar, PM Modi affirmed that the BJP will fulfill its commitment to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

He further claimed, that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have regained confidence in democracy and believe their votes can drive change, marking a crucial step toward their empowerment.

“The youth of my Jammu and Kashmir is no more helpless. He is becoming empowered under the Modi government. I am happy that the J-K BJP has also made huge announcements for the employment of youth. Be it their skill development or providing jobs without manipulation, the BJP will do all these.” said PM Modi.

Additionally, he also criticized the Congress, National Conference, and PDP, accusing them of “trampling” democracy and ‘Kashmiryat’ for their own interests. “Do you remember what they did in the 1980s? They treated Jammu and Kashmir’s politics as their own fiefdom. They did not want anyone except their families to come forward? Otherwise, why did they stop the Panchayat, DDC, and BDC elections? They knew it would bring new faces who would challenge their family rule. What was the damage as a result of their selfishness? The youth kept losing faith in democracy. They felt whether they vote or not, only these three families will come to power.” said PM Modi.

Also Read: PM Modi Accuses Abdullahs, Muftis & Gandhis For Spreading Fear And Anarchy In J&K

PM Modi Highlights Changes At J&K For Last Five Years

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister noted significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years, which have renewed the youth’s confidence in the democratic process. “Remember the conditions in which elections were held earlier. The campaigns would stop by 6 pm. Door-to-door campaigns were impossible. The Congress, NC, and PDP—these three families were happy with it. These people used to make merry by snatching your rights.” said Modi.

Must Read: PM Modi Celebrates Record Voter Turnout In J&K, Commends Shift From Violence To Education

He further notes, that people are now celebrating democracy and political campaigns late into the night. “Today, the campaign happens late into the night. Now, the people are celebrating democracy. Youth have found confidence in democracy again; they feel their vote, their democratic right, can bring change. This hope is the first step towards empowerment.” said PM Modi.