On the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi have paid their tribute to the former prime minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid homage to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 29th death anniversary on Thursday saying, “he is proud to be the son of a true patriot”. “I am proud to be the son of a true patriot, liberal and a benevolent father. As Prime Minister, Rajiv ji had pushed India on the path of progress. He took many important steps to empower the country with his forward-looking vision. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute him with affection and gratitude,” he tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi.” At 40 years, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of the country. He took over as the sixth Prime Minister after his mother Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India’s youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

एक सच्चे देशभक्त,उदार और परोपकारी पिता के पुत्र होने पर मुझे गर्व है।प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में राजीव जी ने देश को प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर किया।अपनी दूरंदेशी से देश के सशक्तीकरण के लिए उन्होंने ज़रूरी कदम उठाए।आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर मैं स्नेह और कृतज्ञता से उन्हें सादर नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/aDdKMf74wK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2020

On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

