During his visit to Kazan for the BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and unique welcome from Russian citizens on Tuesday. Upon his arrival at a hotel, a group of Russian nationals greeted him with a soulful rendition of a Krishna bhajan, a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Krishna. The performance created a heartwarming atmosphere, showcasing a meaningful cultural exchange between India and Russia.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora at Hotel Korston in Kazan. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held under the Chairmanship of Russia. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold… pic.twitter.com/WmXAYPdLxo — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

What a beautiful moment! Russians welcome PM Modi with Krishna Bhajan in Kazan, Russia. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWnzBpOJ5h — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 22, 2024

The event highlighted the deep appreciation for India’s spiritual traditions, with the bhajan symbolizing the connection between the two nations’ cultural and religious values. Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for the touching gesture, noting that such acts of goodwill play an important role in strengthening international relationships. The performance not only captivated those in attendance but also underscored the growing bond between the people of India and Russia, built on mutual respect and admiration for each other’s heritage.