PM Modi receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in New Delhi for a day’s visit on Tuesday evening. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, popularly known as MBS, is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Wednesday. The talks between the two nation hold importance as the two countries are looking forward to making their partnership stronger in areas like political, security, trade, investment and culture.

Before landing in India, MBS was in Pakistan where Saudi Arabia vowed to bring peace between India and Pakistan during the high-profile summit in Islamabad. The two countries are also expected to discuss terrorism as India has been asking support from other countries to isolate Pakistan in the aftermath of the dastardly Pulwama attack.

During his visit to Pakistan, MBS was seen applauding Islamabad “efforts for regional peace and security”. He also promised investments worth 20 billion dollars at the end of his visit to the country.

Reports have also stated that a strong statement can be expected from the countries at the end of the meeting. Saudi Crown Prince is visiting India nearly three years after PM Modi visited Riyadh. After India, MBS will leave for China to complete his three-nation tour of South Asia.

