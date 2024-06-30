PM Modi Releases Three Books To Celebrate Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released three books to commemorate the eve of M. Venkaiah Naidu’s 75th birthday. The books shed light on the life and contributions of the former Vice President of India. The event that was held at the Anvaya Convention Centre in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, was conducted via video conferencing.

PM Modi took an opportunity to laud the illustrious career that Naidu has had, during his address at the event. He emphasized the significant milestones that the former Vice President of the nation had achieved over the journey spanning across 75-years of his career. “Tomorrow, July 1st, is Venkaiah Naidu’s birthday. His life journey has completed 75 years. These 75 years have been filled with extraordinary achievements. These 75 years have been marked by amazing milestones. I am happy that today I have the opportunity to release his biography as well as two more books. I believe that these books will inspire people and show them the right direction of national service,” the Prime Minister remarked.

Reflecting on their long association, PM Modi said, “I have had the opportunity to work with Venkaiah Naidu for a very long time. When he was the national president of the party, when he was a senior cabinet colleague in the government, when he was the Vice President of the country and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha,

The first book that has been titled Venkaiah Naidu – Life in Service, is a comprehensive biography of the Former Vice President’s life and is authored by S. Nagesh Kumar who is the former Resident Editor of The Hindu, Hyderabad edition. This biography gives people a peak into Naidu’s extensive career and his commitment towards working for the people.

The second book which is titled Celebrating Bharat – The Mission and Message of M. Venkaiah Naidu as 13th Vice-President of India, is a photo chronicle compiled by I.V. Subba Rao, who served as the former Secretary to the Vice President of India. This book reflects the essence of Naidu’s tenure and his contributions to the nation through the vivid pictures and narratives.

The third publication is a pictorial biography in Telugu, Mahaneta and is titled Life and Journey of M. Venkaiah Naidu is authored by Sanjay Kishore and offers a visual and narrative account of Naidu’s life. It largely focuses on and represents Naidu’s journey and his accomplishments.

Prior to the book release event, PM Modi visited Naidu at his residence in New Delhi. On June 25, Naidu shared on social media, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji called on me at my residence No. Thyagaraja Marg, in New Delhi.” He continued, “I conveyed my heartiest congratulations to Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji on being sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister of India. In our interaction, we exchanged our views on matters of national interest. I am certain that Bharat will scale new heights of glory under his leadership in the years to come,”

