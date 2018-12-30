While speaking at a public meeting at Marina Park in Port Blair, the Prime Minister announced that Ross Island will be known with the name of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island, Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and Havelock Island will be known as Swaraj Dweep.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday changed the names of three small islands in Andaman and Nicobar and marked 75 years of the hoisting of a tricolour by Indian Army at Marina Park in Port Blair by hoisting a gigantic 150-feet tall flag. PM Modi also paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and recalled his heroic efforts in India’s struggle for independence.

After hoisting the tricolour, PM Modi said, “INA hoisted a tricolour here on December 30, 1943. 75 years have passed since that historic day. In memory of that event, we’re hoisting a 150 feet tall flag to etch this event in memory of our citizens for a long time.”

Speaking about the developments in the Andaman and Nicobar, he added, “Foundation stones have been laid for important projects here to fulfil the demand for water and electricity. The height of Danikari Dam is being increased so that there is no problem of water here for the next 20 years.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearhead also asked the people present in the attendance to bring out their mobile phones and switch on their flashlights. He then asked them to chant Subhash Chandra Bose’s name to commemorate him.

WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting at Marina Park in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands asks people to take out their mobile phones and switch on the flashlights as a gesture to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

