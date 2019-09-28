Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome by thousands of BJP leader and workers at the Palam Airport in Delhi as he returned India after a week-long United States trip.

After a week-long US trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Saturday. He was welcomed with a grand event hosted by BJP at the Palam Technical area. Prime Minister went to Huston for the Howdy! Modi show, where he addressed thousands more than 50,000 Indian-Americans, a round table meeting with the CEO of energy companies and the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

To welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thousands of BJP workers and many senior leaders were present at Delhi’s Palam Airport. PM Modi thanked all Indian for them immense support in and outside India. He said that it was a memorable trip and welcome. During his thank-you speech, PM said he bows to every Indian for such great support.

PM Modi said with the support of Indian-Americans ‘Howdy, Modi’ was a grand hit. US President Donald Trump’s appearance was special. The Indian community showcased their unity and presence in Texas and Houston in the United States.

He said after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, he went to the United Nations and now after 5 years he got the opportunity again, a big difference has been made. Respect and enthusiasm have increased for India and Indians.

PM added that India’s status is growing globally. “I had gone to the US in 2003 and again in 2019. But there is a big difference now India’s stature has grown globally,” PM Modi said.

At the UNGA, PM Modi had talked about the changing climate, what steps India is taking to fight global warming. PM also invited investor to do business with India in India and asked the world to join hands against terrorism.

