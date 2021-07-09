PM Modi, in the review meet today, directed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the availability of oxygen across the country, amid warnings of a third wave that could hit the country by August-September. In the meeting today over the augmentation and availability of oxygen, PM said that over 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across the nation. These oxygen plants, contributed by PM CARES, would support more than 4 lakh oxygen beds.

He directed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. PM further instructed the deployment of advanced technology like IoT to track performance and functioning of oxygen plants.

Earlier this week, the newly-elected health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced a 23,000 crore Covid-19 relief package. He added that out of the 23,000 crore, around Rs 15,000 will allocated to Centre and around Rs 8000 crore will be allocated to states. He emphasised that this package will help up paediatrics departments across 736 districts, 20,000 new ICU beds, acquire buffer stocks of medicines and create storage facilities for oxygen and medicines at the district level.

On Friday, India reported 43,393 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 4,58,727 cases. As per the health ministry, about 40,23,173 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccinated count to 36,89,91,222.