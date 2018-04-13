Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday traveled in Delhi metro and interacted with commuters on the way to Alipur road, where he is scheduled to dedicate Dr. BR Ambedkar National Memorial to the country. Prime Minister board the train from Lok Kalyan Marg metro station and clicked pictures with daily commuters on the way to Alipur Road, Delhi.

“Delhi: PM Modi clicks selfies with metro commuters on his way to 26, Alipur Road, where he will dedicate Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial to the nation” quotes ANI.

(Developing story…updating…)

 

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 