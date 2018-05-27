Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil two e-ways for Capital that will drastically reduce the traffic and pollution. The BJP has touted the Delhi-Meerut expressway and eastern peripheral expressway as game changers for Delhi's traffic and pollution. As per the plan, Modi Modi will take to the Meerut expressway at Sarai Kale Khan and will continue the Journey till Delhi-UP border at Ghazipur.

The BJP government has planned grand spectacle on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil two e-ways for Capital that will drastically reduce the traffic and pollution. The BJP has touted the Delhi-Meerut expressway and eastern peripheral expressway as game changers for Delhi’s traffic and pollution, the government is also all set to drive maximum mileage out of it with PM Modi holding a mega road show before throwing open the projects to the public.

Thereafter, Modi along with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Satyapal Singh will fly in a chopper to Baghapat where Modi will finally inaugurate the two projects.

Preparations for the roadshow:

According to sources, this roadshow will be a show of strength that will also set the tone for the 2019 general elections.

Transport Minister Gadkari on Tuesday had held a meeting with BJP MPs to plan a strategy to make the road show a grand success.

And as part of the strategy, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari will accompany Prime Minister during the show.

It is also being speculated that keeping the security protocol aside, Modi will take an open jeep on the Nh-24 while thousands of workers and common people will assemble on both sides of the road to flank him.

