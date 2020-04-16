Praising SAIL's efforts to popularise Aarogya Setu, PM Modi called it a good step and said that organisations can play an important role in popularising the app. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan has thanked PM Modi for praising SAIL's efforts.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated SAIL’s efforts to popularise Aarogya Setu app. Quoting a SAIL tweet appealing, endorsing and supporting Aarogya Setu app, PM Modi tweeted that it is a good step. Organisations can play an important role in popularising Aarogya Setu, as well as, ensuring that more people download it.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan thanked PM Modi for appreciating SAIL’s effort towards popularising Aarogya Setu app and said that their PSUs are undertaking all efforts to contribute to India’s fight against COVID-19 by maintaining essential supplies, providing food to the needy and enhancing awareness among many such initiatives.

Aarogya Setu recently became the world’s fastest app to get 50 million downloads in just 13 days. In his address to the nation on April 14, PM Narendra Modi encouraged each Indian to download Aarogya Setu app and make others download the app as well. Developed by Government of India, Aarogya Setu app informs its users about their chances of getting the infection, important do’s and don’ts and other relevant advisories related to novel coronavirus- COVID-19.

This is a good step. Organisations could play a vital role in popularising Aarogya Setu and ensuring more people download it. https://t.co/awty3L5XEr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2020

India has reported about 12,760 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, including 10824 are active cases, 1515 cured/discharged/migrated and 420 deaths. The Government has also identified 170 hotspots in the country, which fall under the red zone. Out of these 170 hotspots, there are 123 hotspot districts with large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with clusters. To contain the spread of the virus, PM Modi has extended the lockdown from April 14 till May 3. However, the areas that show a significant decrease in coronavirus positive cases will be given some ease from restrictions after April 20.

