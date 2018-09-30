Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Statue of Unity dedicated to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018 in Gujarat. PM Modi had laid down the foundation stone for Sardar Patel's statue on October 31, 2013, when he was serving as Gujarat chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate world’s tallest the Statue of Unity dedicated to India’s iron man and first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, 2018. Gujarat Chief Minister and deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel have confirmed this. Speaking about the inauguration of the statue, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a 2-day national executive meeting of the party had said that the Statue of Unity, which is going to be the tallest in the world, will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Sardar Patel’s 143rd birth anniversary.

Dedicated to India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Statue of Unity, is going to be 182 meters high from the ground, 240 meters from the river base of Narmada. The monumental structure is located around 3 km from river island Sadhu Bet near Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Making a statement on the ironic structure, Gujarat’ Chief Secretary JN Singh had said that the Statue of Unity is ready to be inaugurated on October 31. Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity is one of PM Modi’s dream project whose foundation stone was laid down on October 31, 2013, when he was serving as Gujarat’s chief minister.

The Statue of Unity has been constructed under a public-private partnership at an expense of Rs 3000 crore. The site is being developed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Ekta Trust (SVPRET) surrounding the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada district of Gujarat. Once opened for common people, the region will certainly witness a socio-economic boost and is set to become one of the major tourist spots in the country.

Earlier during the day, PM Modi while interacting to his party’s booth level workers had hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi recent statements who had said that Sardar Patel’s statue is going to be the tallest but a one which is being built by Made in China materials. PM Modi said that the Congress party during his several years of rule never talked about Sardar Patel was now indulging in petty politics over his name.

