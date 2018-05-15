Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday thanked the people of Karnataka, party workers and everyone who worked for BJP performance in the state. Assuring the people of Karnataka PM Modi said that his party will work for the state to take it to new heights and will not move focus away from the state. Karnataka elections resulted in hung assembly and its a waiting game here that who will form the government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday thanked party workers, people of Karnataka after assembly elections results in which BJP emerged as the single largest party. Speaking from the BJP headquarters, PM Modi said, “I am happy about Karnataka’s victory but on the other hand, I am saddened by the loss of lives in Varanasi. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased & assure that the government will do whatever it can to support these families. They say BJP is a party of Hindi speaking states. Are Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra states in North East Hindi speaking states? No, BJP represents India. There was no barrier between people of Karnataka & me. I’ll always cherish the affection I received from them.”

Further speaking after Karnataka Elections results, PM Modi assured that his party will do every bit to work for Karnataka on the plank of development and other issues. PM Modi assured the people of Karnataka that his party will not move focus away from the state and thanked all the party workers, and everyone who worked for the party to make BJP victorious in the state. “I thank my sisters and brothers of Karnataka for steadfastly supporting the BJP’s development agenda and making BJP the single largest party in the state. I salute the stupendous work of BJP Karnataka who toiled round the clock and worked for the party.”

PM Modi also invoked recent violence in the West Bengal Panchayat elections. He said, “People weren’t allowed to file nominations. It isn’t only BJP people who suffered. People from all the leading parties except the one that rules Bengal suffered. This is serious. A land as great as West Bengal has to see such sights, it is unfortunate.”

BJP president Amit Shah also addressed party workers at the BJP headquarters and said, “This is the 15th election. BJP has already won the last 14 elections. This is the 15th consecutive election where BJP is going to win. In 2019 we will not only form the government under the leadership of PM Modi but also form a New India in 2022.”

Karnataka elections resulted in hung assembly after neither of the party succeeded to manage a full majority. The Congress with 78 seats and JDS with 38 seats approached the governor and stake claim to form the government. While the BJP, which has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, also stake claim to form the government. Leaders from all three parties met the governor and stake claim to form the government. However, the governor has not yet invited any side to form the government and the decision on Karnataka is very uncertain at the moment.

