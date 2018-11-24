PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh: The high-voltage campaign season in Madhya Pradesh has seen political leaders training guns at each other in an attempt to woo voters ahead for the assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a mega rally in Chhatarpur of the poll-bound state. PM Modi said the enthusiasm for his party is increasing with each day passing towards the elections in Madhya Pradesh. The PM added the Congress is tensed to face elections. Praising the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, he said the Bundelkhand has reached new heights of development under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
He further said the elders are aware of the trouble they had faced during the Congress regime. Now they don’t want their children to go through the same challenges, he added. Prime Minister said the BJP government is making numerous efforts towards water conservation to ensure water for farmers of this region.
The voting for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 28 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11. The elections in Madhya Pradesh along with four other states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana – are being seen as a bellwether for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and a litmus test for Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.
