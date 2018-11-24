PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh: The high-voltage campaign season in Madhya Pradesh has seen political leaders training guns at each other in an attempt to woo voters ahead for the assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a mega rally in Chhatarpur of poll-bound state. Coming down heavily on a controversial remark made by Raj Babbar on his mother, he said Congress leaders' remarks shows how low they can stoop.

PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh: The high-voltage campaign season in Madhya Pradesh has seen political leaders training guns at each other in an attempt to woo voters ahead for the assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a mega rally in Chhatarpur of the poll-bound state. PM Modi said the enthusiasm for his party is increasing with each day passing towards the elections in Madhya Pradesh. The PM added the Congress is tensed to face elections. Praising the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, he said the Bundelkhand has reached new heights of development under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress for dragging hir mother’s name into the political slugfest at the rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Saturday. Modi’s scathing attacks came after senior Congress leader Raj Babbar reportedly referenced his mother Heeraben Modi during his campaign in Madhya Pradesh to describe the free fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. According to reports, Raj Babbar’s rupee nearing PM mother’s age” remark infuriated PM Modi ahead of polls in Rajasthan and four other states.

Coming down heavily on a controversial remark made by Raj Babbar on his mother, he said Congress leaders’ remarks shows how low they can stoop. The prime minister said Jis maa ko rajneeti ka ‘R’ maloom nahi hai, jo maa apni puja paath, ghar mein bhagwan ke smaran mein apna samay bita rahi hai us maa ko rajneeti mein ghaseet ke liye. Congress ke log Modi se mukabla karne ki aapki taakat nahi hai (Congress has dragged my mother who doesn’t know what politics is and spends her entire time in religious and spiritual activities into the political slugfest because they lack the strength to fight me.)

He further said the elders are aware of the trouble they had faced during the Congress regime. Now they don’t want their children to go through the same challenges, he added. Prime Minister said the BJP government is making numerous efforts towards water conservation to ensure water for farmers of this region.

The voting for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 28 and the counting of votes will take place on December 11. The elections in Madhya Pradesh along with four other states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana – are being seen as a bellwether for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and a litmus test for Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More