PM Modi says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is a good friend of him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in his non-political interaction with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared some unknown events in his political career. While responding to Bollywood Khiladi’s question whether he had friends in the opposition. PM Narendra Modi revealed that when he was not even the chief minister of Gujarat, he once had a friendly chat with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad when he had gone to parliament for some work.

He further said that After they came out the media asked both of us that how can we two be friends as one belongs to RSS. Ghulam Nabi Azad gave a good answer to media that despite leaders are working for different organisations but Azad said that all the leaders are connected as a family with each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed other interesting things in his conversation with Akshay Kumar. He said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends personally selected kurtas and sweets to him. CM Mamata has been critical about the PM Modi led the government from day one and has openly opposed the initiatives taken by the Centre so far.

Mamata recently accused PM Modi of causing hardships to the people through his demonetisation and other policies. PM Modi also revealed some interesting facts about himself also he said that he loves mangoes.

PM Narendra Modi’s BJP government is seeking a second term in office and needs to win the clear majority in the Lok Sabha. This elections season issues like unemployment, national security, and farmer crises are the biggest issues. The Lok Sabha elections 2019 have begun and the fourth phase will be held on April 29, 2019. The counting of which held on May 23.

