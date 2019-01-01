Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke on demonetisation in his first interview of 2019. Speaking to ANI, PM Modi said that the note ban was not a shock but the people have been warned a year before to voluntarily come forward if they had black money, pay the penalty and then the government will try to help.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the number of issues in his first interview of 2019 following the defeat of the BJP in the recently held assembly elections in five key states. The BJP was replaced by the Congress party in the Hindi heartland including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan. Speaking on the party loss, PM Modi said that it was a clear mandate in Chhattisgarh but in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, it was a hung assembly as were fighting 15 years of anti-incumbency.

PM Modi also addressed the issues of triple talaq, black money, Rafale deal, surgical strikes, and spoken extensively on all the criticism being faced by the government and work done by the BJP regime in its so far term.

